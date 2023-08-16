DevOps Engineer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

A really great prospect is available for a DevOps Engineer. This is a great chance to work with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled team!

Your main responsibilities would be to develop the locations and identification in all DevOps disciplines in regards to automation as well as to take over parts of frontend and small backend development.

If you are full of energy, are ambitious and seeking a challenge, this is the right position for you.

DevOps experience in regards to:

Kubernetes and Docker

Pipeline Setup and Automation (e.g. Jenkins, Azure DevOps, Github Action)

Infrastructure automation including scripting e.g. terraform, ansible

Application Automation e.g. helm

Fullstack development experience:

Strong backend language in Java, C#, Python

Frontend experience with Angular including typescript

Experience with test automation including tooling

Cloud experience:

Experience with public cloud e.g. Microsoft Azure and aws

Streaming & Queueing:

Good understanding of streaming technologies e.g. Apache Kafka

Good understanding of Queues such as MQ Series

