DevOps Engineer – Semi Remote – R700 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

DevOps Engineer – Semi Remote – R700 per hour

A German car manufacturer is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team of IT innovators. This is an opportunity to work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry

You will be responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premises solutions

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Experience in APM as well as Log Aggregation like Dynatrace, Grafana, Datadog or other monitoring systems

No Ops and/or Git Ops

JAVA EE / JAVA (exposure)

Scripting and pipelining

Service Now, ITSM or similar Ticket Management Systems

Restful services

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) management and Automation

Build Tools (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/Grunt/Web Pack)

SQL (Oracle, Postgres or DB2) and Non-SQL (MongoDB/DynamoDB)

TDD (Test-Driven Development) / BDD (Behaviour Driven Development)

Beneficial to have in addition to the above:

ITIL (or similar) certification

AWS DevOps experience

Working in an Agile Environment

IoC / Dependency Injection

Python, Typescript, NodeJS

Experience with AWS Technologies & Hosting

Experience with Liferay Applications

