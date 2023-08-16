Dynamics CRM Developer – Johannesburg – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a Dynamics CRM Developer who is strong in coding and ready to be part of an environment of top coders? Then look no further!

We are on the lookout for strong coders who have a minimum of at least 5 years working experience with C# and .NET framework. You will have to have solid experience designing, architecting, and building effective solutions according to industry best practices. You would also need to be independent and can handle large scopes of responsibility.

If this is you? Waste no time and apply now!

Requirements:.

BSc degree in IT

5 + years working with C# and the .Net Framework

3 + years’ experience working on API Integration, Azure Development and

Test Automation

SQL Server

T-SQL

Reference Number for this position is FM54074 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R800K per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

