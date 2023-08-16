Front-end Developer (.NET Core Angular JavaScript) – Midrand – R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A global engineering and technology institute is currently looking to scale up the business, the requirement here is for a dynamic Front end Developer to join their technically proficient team that is based in Perth, Australia and the Philippines.

Looking for a reason to take your tech career to new heights, this is it, let’s chat.

Requirements:

.NET Core

IIS Server

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Angular

DevOps

SQL Server

Git

Cloud services

Reference Number for this position is DB53987 which is a Permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

