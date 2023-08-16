Front end React Developer – Cape Town – Up to R936k CTC Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An international Data Analytics company is looking for a Front End React Developer. Their data scientists, developers and consultants work together to develop data analytics products and solutions that derive answers, predictions and recommended actions from large and complex data sets for over 150 companies in 30 countries in Africa, Middle East and Europe.

APPLY TODAY!

You can land the job with the following:

8 years key Dev experience working with JavaScript

[URL Removed]

Cloud experience is key in AWS or Azure with Cloud Native Microservices

JSON

XML

Azure Devops

Qualifications:

IT related Diploma /Degree

Reference Number for this position is MM57285 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a salary of R936k CTC salary negotiable on experience. E-mail Mpho on

[Email Address Removed] or call him for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

React.js

JSON

XML

Azure Devops

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position