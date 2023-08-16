FULL STACK C# TECH LEAD /SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT – AZURE/ AWS – JHB BASED – UP TO R 1.6 MIL PER ANNUM – Gauteng Rosebank

NEW WORK IN at one of our major banks, aka Africa’s leading financial powerhouse. We are on the hunt for a Full Stack Tech Lead / Solutions Architect with key experience in cloud concepts, patterns and principles across both Azure and AWS!!

As a C# Specialist, this could be your big career break! You will be leading a large team of Software Engineers working on Greenfield projects and new business model initiatives in partnership with AWS and Microsoft.

To land an interview, you need to have earned the below stripes:

You have 10 years’ experience deep software engineering and hard-core coding -C#

You have at least 2 years’ experience Architecting solutions and mentoring/ guiding teams

You have deep skills .Net Framework, .Net Core, MS SQL, jQuery JavaScript & API’s

When it comes to cloud you are comfortable with Azure and AWS

Experience in infrastructure as code software (e.g. Terraform) will serve you well

You communicate well in a team environment, and if quality code had a name, you would be it

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position offering a cost to company of up to R 1.6 mil excluding bonuses; negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position