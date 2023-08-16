FULL STACK DEVELOPER (REACT TYPESCRIPT & C#) – C# REMOTE @ R1.1M PER ANNUM at E – merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN at an Aussie based bootstrapped Scale-up, and one-of-a-kind platform, that will define the future of analytics globally. The current need is for a highly motivated Full-Stack Developer (C#) who will be responsible for building features and building various components of their platform using [URL Removed] stack with React on the frontend.

This business logic platform is changing how businesses store, view, interact and manipulate data. They are known for empowering enterprises to automate the process of turning data into insights and facilitating businesses to achieve goals such as customer retention success.

They are offering a remote set-up, where you will work with an innovative and effective team, where collaboration forms the core of their culture.

If you are passionate about creating software, then This is what you need to land an interview:

You have 8+ years’ experience in coding, with expertise in both front-end and back-end development

Strong knowledge of front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and relevant frameworks (e.g., .NET, React)

Proficiency in server-side programming languages such as Python, C#, and Node.js.

Experience with SQL and NoSQL database technologies

Deep knowledge and experience developing RESTful services and API development

Knowledge of software development best practices, design patterns, and version control systems (e.g., Git)

Experience with AI, machine learning, deep learning, TensorFlow, Python, and NLP is a plus, but not a requirement

Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills, with attention to detail

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team-oriented environment

Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field. Equivalent work experience will also be considered.

