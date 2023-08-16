Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand/Semi Remote – R400 to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

An innovative team has an awesome chance for a multi-skilled Java Developer to join their state-of-the-art team!

Work with like-minded forward-thinking technologists that are developing platforms of tomorrow in an environment that is always looking at ways to push new ideas and boundaries!

It’s an opportunity that will keep you a step ahead in the development space, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Angular 6/7/8
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • Openshift
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • Agile

