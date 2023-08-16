Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand/Semi Remote – R400 to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

An innovative team has an awesome chance for a multi-skilled Java Developer to join their state-of-the-art team!

Work with like-minded forward-thinking technologists that are developing platforms of tomorrow in an environment that is always looking at ways to push new ideas and boundaries!

It’s an opportunity that will keep you a step ahead in the development space, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

3 – 5 years’ experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Angular 6/7/8

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

Openshift

Docker

Kubernetes

Jenkins

JavaScript / Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

Agile

Reference Number for this position is MK53624 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand and Home offering a contract rate of R400 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

