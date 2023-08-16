Full Stack Java Developer – Office/Semi Remote – up to R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 16, 2023

A forward-thinking group has a great opening in their growing team and are looking for awesome developers with Java and Angular expertise!

You will be working on high-performance automotive platforms and applications. You will be based in a progressive team that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork, exposing you to various tools and technologies, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

  • 8 – 10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Angular 6/7/8
  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • Openshift
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • Agile

Reference Number for this position is MK53624 which is a long-term contract position between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of R600 to R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • Openshift
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position