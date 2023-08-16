Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R384k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 16, 2023

Are you looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment? If so, a German Manufacturing business with head offices in Midrand is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Join this End User environment and take your career to the next level!! If you are an experienced, a passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience as well as Java 8 or Angular and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge this may be for you. APPLY NOW.

Requirements:

  • Agile and XP
  • Java 8 and above
  • Java EE
  • GraphQL
  • OO Principles
  • JPA
  • Design patterns e.g.: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters
  • TDD
  • DevSecOps
  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • HMTL
  • CSS
  • Jest testing framework
  • Cypress testing framework
  • Bitbucket
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • Glassfish (Payara)
  • REST APIs
  • Queues/Topics
  • SOAP-based services
  • Databases
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Cloud Technologies

Qualifications

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Reference Number for this position is MK53246 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between Midrand and PTA and Working remotely offering a contracting rate of between R384k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

