Full Stack Java Developer – Semi Remote – R384k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology environment? If so, a German Manufacturing business with head offices in Midrand is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Join this End User environment and take your career to the next level!! If you are an experienced, a passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience as well as Java 8 or Angular and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge this may be for you. APPLY NOW.

Requirements:

Agile and XP

Java 8 and above

Java EE

GraphQL

OO Principles

JPA

Design patterns e.g.: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters

TDD

DevSecOps

Angular

Typescript

HMTL

CSS

Jest testing framework

Cypress testing framework

Bitbucket

Jenkins

Docker

Glassfish (Payara)

REST APIs

Queues/Topics

SOAP-based services

Databases

SQL

Oracle

Cloud Technologies

Qualifications

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Reference Number for this position is MK53246 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between Midrand and PTA and Working remotely offering a contracting rate of between R384k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

