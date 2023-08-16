Full Stack Java Software Developer – Semi Remote – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A multi-skilled Software Developer with Full-Stack abilities including Java is needed for an outstanding team of developers looking to take software development to the next level. With opportunities to be exposed to like-minded cutting-edge individuals such as yourself, why not join a team that will not only grow your knowledge, but your experience too!
Technical Skills:
- 5 to 7 years commercial experience
- Java
- Java EE
- JIRA
- Confluence
- Angular
- Typescript
- AWS and or any cloud related experience
Reference Number for this position is GZ53249 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, and Home office offering a contract rate of between R400 to R600 PH negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Jira
- Java EE
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma