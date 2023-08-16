Full Stack Java Software Developer – Semi Remote – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A multi-skilled Software Developer with Full-Stack abilities including Java is needed for an outstanding team of developers looking to take software development to the next level. With opportunities to be exposed to like-minded cutting-edge individuals such as yourself, why not join a team that will not only grow your knowledge, but your experience too!

Technical Skills:

5 to 7 years commercial experience

Java

Java EE

JIRA

Confluence

Angular

Typescript

AWS and or any cloud related experience

Reference Number for this position is GZ53249 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, and Home office offering a contract rate of between R400 to R600 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

