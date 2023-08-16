Full Stack Software Developer – Semi Remote – up to R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A multi-skilled Software Developer with Full-Stack abilities including Java is needed for an outstanding team of developers looking to take software development to the next level.

With opportunities to be exposed to cutting edge technologies, why not join a team that will not only grow your knowledge, but your experience too!

Technical Skills:

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language Senior

Solid experience in software development (i.e. Angular/Typescript/Java EE)

Sound experience working with database tools (i.e. PostgreSQL/Oracle/DB2)

Should have experience in using RESTful web services using Java EE

Use of CI/CD for continuous development (e.g. Git, Jenkins, Maven, Nexus, etc.)

Practical experience in UI/UX design and development

Have knowledge in using message brokers such as (IBM MQ/ Kafka)

Use of Microsoft Azure (AWS advantageous) for cloud development

Reference Number for this position is GZ53249 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, and Home office offering a contract rate of between R400 to R600 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

