FX Business Systems Analyst – Sandton – R900K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute has an exciting position available for an Industry Specialist Business Systems Analyst to join their dynamic, innovative, award winning business in one of their JHB business units.

You will be responsible for the analysis and design of new systems, major enhancements to existing systems and general maintenance of systems. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Cross Border Payments Industry Experience:

Must have a solid understanding of traditional and emerging cross border payment rails, like Swift

Must have a solid understanding of the ISO20022 payments message standards (i.e. PAIN, PACS and CAMPT messages) as well as the equivalent Swift MT100, 200 and 900 series messages)

Exposure to SAMOS and cross border ZAR payments will also be beneficial

Understands and keeps abreast of the payments modernisation industry changes.

Understanding and facilitating requirements sessions that include financial payment flows and postings to internal financial accounts

Experience:

7 to10 year’s relevant systems analysis experience, as enumerated above

4 to 5 years Payments and Forex industry domain experience

Strong working knowledge of Use Cases and UML

Exposure to the system or applications being developed would be an added advantage

All elements that make up the Forex IT infrastructure

Development and Production Incident Management

Scope Change Management

Reference Number for this position is GZ53751 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of up to R900K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

UML

Systems Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

