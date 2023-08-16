Golang Software Developer – FMCG – Cape Town – R500 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A Major Retail GIANT is on the scout for a top achieving Senior Software Developer (OS). As a member of the team, you will be part of a team that delivers world class applications and business solutions for their online grocery shopping app with the best of breed of technologies at your disposal.

As a Senior Developer in this team your deep specialized knowledge to create, test and document high quality software will be a key success factor.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is based in Cape Town and is a dynamic, out of the box thinker who enjoys the thrill of working in a fast paced environment.

Requirements:

GoLang

Java

J2ee

Node.Js

Bash

[URL Removed]

Docker

Kubernetes

ECS

MongoDB

SQL

AWS Cloud

Jenkins

AWS CodePipeline

POS

Git

Selenium

ElasticSearch

Reference Number for this position is GZ53682 which is a long term contract position based in Cape Town offering a rate of between R400 and R500 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

