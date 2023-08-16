Golang Software Developer – FMCG – Cape Town – R500 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A Major Retail GIANT is on the scout for a top achieving Senior Software Developer (OS). As a member of the team, you will be part of a team that delivers world class applications and business solutions for their online grocery shopping app with the best of breed of technologies at your disposal.
As a Senior Developer in this team your deep specialized knowledge to create, test and document high quality software will be a key success factor.
This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is based in Cape Town and is a dynamic, out of the box thinker who enjoys the thrill of working in a fast paced environment.
Requirements:
- GoLang
- Java
- J2ee
- Node.Js
- Bash
- [URL Removed]
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- ECS
- MongoDB
- SQL
- AWS Cloud
- Jenkins
- AWS CodePipeline
- POS
- Git
- Selenium
- ElasticSearch
Reference Number for this position is GZ53682 which is a long term contract position based in Cape Town offering a rate of between R400 and R500 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma