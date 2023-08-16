Intermediate C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join a dynamic team of developers in an exciting environment of groundbreaking developers.

You will be required to have a minimum of 5 years working experience coding. This is an opportunity for someone who is willing to embrace new technology as you will be working with the latest tech-stack.

You would also need to be a highly innovative person as you will be developing new products from the ground up.

Ready for a challenge? Reach out and let’s chat if this is you!

Requirements:

IT related Degree

5+ years minimum experience in working with C#

C#

Web API Services

Restful concepts

MS SQL

Data Applications and management

WSO 2

Octopus

CI/CD

Reference Number for this position is FM50754 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R720K per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

