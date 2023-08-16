Intermediate C# Developer – Sandton – R500K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

Be part of a growing company that houses only the best developers in the C# space.
This role requires an intermediate C# Developer with a minimum of 3 years working experience coding in C#. You would need to have completed a BSc in Computer Science or engineering to join this awesome team. They use the latest tech-stack and are looking for someone who has knowledge in cloud.
Requirements:
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in C#
- BSc Degree in Computer Science or Engineering
- C#
- Net Core
- Blazor
- SQL server
- Azure
- Quantitive Analysis
- Mango DB
- Postgres
Reference Number for this position is FM53990 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R500k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree