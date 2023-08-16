Intermediate C# Software Engineer at NEC XON Systems – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our company is seeking an Intermediate C# Software Developer / Engineer in order to assist with building applications, integrating with third party software and reporting services.

The candidate is required to meet the following criteria:

– Valid drivers license and personal transport is imperative

– Matric Certificate and a Bsc. Computer Science or equivalent

– Industry experience of 3 years minimum (excluding Academia)

The candidate must have experience with the following technologies, practices and/or principles

C# – ASP .Net Core – MVC – Entity Framework Core – FluentApi – SOLID Architecture – Meta principles – Dependency Injection – Design, implementation, registration and consumption of services – Automapper – Unit of Work – Unit Testing – Integration (consumption) with API’s – SQL – Html5 – Bootstrap 4 – Sass – Flexbox – Razor – MVVM – SQL reporting – Git and Github – CSS – Jquery / Javascript (preferably Jquery) – Ajax – Sprints

In addition to the above the candidate should be willing to learn, open to criticism, confident enough in their own experience and skills to offer solutions for concerns or projects during brainstorming sessions and be able to work under pressure.

Desired Skills:

Developer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position