INTERMEDIATE C# SOFTWARE ENGINEER FULL STACK WITH REACT – SANDTON BASED (FULL REMOTE) PAYING UP TO R850K – Gauteng Sandown

NEW WORK: This is a top role for a top Software Engineer who technically strong and analytical by nature. You will join a Product shop that dabble in Smart Technology, Simulation Science + Virtual Reality, Blockchain, Business Intelligence Diagnostic Technology all within the Banking, Telecoms, Mining, Logistics, Property and Retail industry.

They are a global shop with offices in SA, the UK and Australia so you can expect some long-distance collaboration with some of the greatest minds of your time. You will be part of a technically fearless team developing; designing / building an advanced platform; using C#, .Net Core, Angular 10+ and React.

Get ready for Endless Opportunities + evolving key projects that will blow your mind!!

Key requirements to land this job:

5+ years’ dev experience in the C# Microsoft stack

Deep Tech skills in: C#, .Net Core, Web API REST, SQL,

JavaScript, Angular and React on the front end is key

SOLID design concepts

Azure cloud exp is a big plus

By Nature you take a collaborative approach; you are a conceptual problem solving and you enjoy a safe, respect-driven dev culture

Qualifications:

You have a knack for mathematics and come equip with a BSc Degree

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

