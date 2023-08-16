Intermediate Full Stack C# Developer – JHB North – up to R1m P/A at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg North

If you’re ready for change, this is your chance to join an AI dev shop with an award-winning software platform. Currently they seek a Full Stack C# Software Developer with key skills in Angular 7+.

You can expect more than just run of the mill coding but also steering the direction of the architecture. This is a high collaboration, forward-thinking crew guys.

This is what you need to land an interview:

6 years as an avid Coder working the Microsoft stack

C#, .Net Core & SQL

Angular OR/AND [URL Removed]

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js

RESTful APIs is key

Reference Number for this position is DB53429 which is a permanent position based in JHB North offering a cost to company of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

C#

.NET Core

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

