Intermediate Integration Developer – Semi-Remote / Centurion – R800k to R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

A state-of-the-art fintech digital transformation software hub based in Centurion is currently on a quest to track down a technically well versed and conscientious Intermediate Integration Developer.
The focal point for this technically diverse role is to build and maintain software integrations across various platforms and optimise your builds.
Requirements:
- 6+ years’ experience with system integration and application development – e.g., Java, .Net, scripting or SOAP/REST
- Familiar with Integration Systems such as SAP and Informatica
- Experience in Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)
- Knowledge of integration concepts and patterns – e.g., XML Schemas, SOAP, WS specifications
- Understanding of object-oriented languages and paradigms – e.g., OOAD, design patterns
- Knowledge of SQL and other server-side languages
- Experience with Integration, API management/Gateway and microservices patterns
- Knowledge of Data Management concepts
- Hands-on experience using DevOps tools – e.g., Git, CICD, Jenkins, Bitbucket
- BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent
Responsibilities:
- Conception, design, and development of interfaces and integration architectures
- Managing data analysis and integration of disparate systems
- Documentation of technical requirements in the interface context
- Working with Analysts and Business Users to convert specifications into technical designs
- Building intensive data acquisition and integration solutions in line with business requirements
- Field mapping of interfaces and testing interfaces
- Converting physical data integration models to source codes
- Ensuring high quality and optimum performance of data integration systems
Desired Skills:
- Java
- .NET
- Scripting
- SOAP/REST
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree