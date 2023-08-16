Intermediate Integration Developer – Semi-Remote / Centurion – R800k to R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

A state-of-the-art fintech digital transformation software hub based in Centurion is currently on a quest to track down a technically well versed and conscientious Intermediate Integration Developer.

The focal point for this technically diverse role is to build and maintain software integrations across various platforms and optimise your builds.

Up for the challenge, let’s chat!!

Requirements:

6+ years’ experience with system integration and application development – e.g., Java, .Net, scripting or SOAP/REST

Familiar with Integration Systems such as SAP and Informatica

Experience in Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)

Knowledge of integration concepts and patterns – e.g., XML Schemas, SOAP, WS specifications

Understanding of object-oriented languages and paradigms – e.g., OOAD, design patterns

Knowledge of SQL and other server-side languages

Experience with Integration, API management/Gateway and microservices patterns

Knowledge of Data Management concepts

Hands-on experience using DevOps tools – e.g., Git, CICD, Jenkins, Bitbucket

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent

Responsibilities:

Conception, design, and development of interfaces and integration architectures

Managing data analysis and integration of disparate systems

Documentation of technical requirements in the interface context

Working with Analysts and Business Users to convert specifications into technical designs

Building intensive data acquisition and integration solutions in line with business requirements

Field mapping of interfaces and testing interfaces

Converting physical data integration models to source codes

Ensuring high quality and optimum performance of data integration systems

