Intermediate Java Backend Developer – Western Cape at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Intermediate Java Backend Developer wanted for an agile, progressive coding environment and Corporate Fintech in the heart of Cape Town. The team have invested substantially in their tech stack, adopting a Microservices programming language such as Go, Scala, Java and Python.

You will join a team of smart, passionate, and rather friendly developers, working with bleeding edge tech while building elegant robust code. Although the role is remote initially due to Covid19, some perks include progressive leave, free coffee + lunch, and an on-site gym! There is so much to love here!

What You Need To Get Their Attention?

Proficiency in database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgresSQL and Object-relational mapping

Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

Knowledge of professional software engineering practises for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Strong software design skills

Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

At least 3 years’ worth of professional development experience

Desired Experience:

Java 8 and later

Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ

Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices knowledge/experience

Functional programming knowledge

Reference Number for this position is GZ53495 which is a permanent position based in the Western Cape offering a salary of R780K per annum cost to company, salary negotiable on experience.

