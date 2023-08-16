Intermediate JAVA Developer at NEC XON Systems – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Job Purpose:

– Prepares specifications and Applications of a technical or relatively complex nature.

– Assists peers with application or technical problems.

– Intermediate level position requiring advanced technical knowledge and expertise in specific technical areas.

– Write efficient, comprehensive code.

– Support of systems.

– Support internal and external users.

– Analysis, Design and Architecture of new and existing products.

– Optimizing current systems.

– Responsible for Code Reviews

– May be required to be on 24-hour standby.

– Ensure all timelines are met

– At times, do technical presentations

– Ensure all workflow/process flow and documentation is maintained and updated

– Training new staff

– Close communication with Business owners

– May take on the Product Owner role within projects

– Unit Testing

Key Performance Measure:

– Communication

– Code quality

– Project Management

– Accuracy of Analysis

– Design

– Systems knowledge

– Technical Expertise

– Project Efficiency

– Efficient and quick Bug resolution

– Innovation

Desired Skills:

java

Learn more/Apply for this position