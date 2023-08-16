Intermediate JAVA Developer at NEC XON Systems

Job Purpose:
– Prepares specifications and Applications of a technical or relatively complex nature.
– Assists peers with application or technical problems.
– Intermediate level position requiring advanced technical knowledge and expertise in specific technical areas.
– Write efficient, comprehensive code.
– Support of systems.
– Support internal and external users.
– Analysis, Design and Architecture of new and existing products.
– Optimizing current systems.
– Responsible for Code Reviews
– May be required to be on 24-hour standby.
– Ensure all timelines are met
– At times, do technical presentations
– Ensure all workflow/process flow and documentation is maintained and updated
– Training new staff
– Close communication with Business owners
– May take on the Product Owner role within projects
– Unit Testing
Key Performance Measure:
– Communication
– Code quality
– Project Management
– Accuracy of Analysis
– Design
– Systems knowledge
– Technical Expertise
– Project Efficiency
– Efficient and quick Bug resolution
– Innovation
Desired Skills:
- java