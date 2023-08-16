Intermediate Java Developer – Fairlands – R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Aug 16, 2023

An Intermediate Java Developer is required for a major investment player in the banking industry with opportunities to take on challenges in a relaxed environment that capitalises your growth and idea sharing, send your CV today to get started on exciting projects on the go.

Technical skills Requirements:

  • Preference will be given to applicants with the following skillset:
  • Solid experience in Java 8 or latest version
  • SOAP and Restful Services
  • Microservices
  • Spring boot (highly advantageous)
  • Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes
  • Gitlab
  • Kafka
  • Maven
  • CI/CD
  • NLP
  • Atlassian tools, Jira, Confluence
  • AWS (highly advantageous)
  • Agile Development Methodology

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Minimum: B. Com, B. Eng., BSc Eng., BSC Informatics or related degree
  • 3 to 7 years + experience in programming and system design
  • Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field
  • System Design experience advantageous

Reference Number for this position is GZ53743 which is a permanent position based in Fairlands working remotely offering a salary of R750K per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

