Intermediate Java Developer – Sandton – R14m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

A well-known Investment insurance business is seeking an Intermediate Java Developer to work with their dynamic team in sharing coding principles.

Requirements:

Java

Object Orientation

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

Qualifications

Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous

