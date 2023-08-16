Intermediate Java Developer – Sandton – R14m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

A well-known Investment insurance business is seeking an Intermediate Java Developer to work with their dynamic team in sharing coding principles.
If you are passionate about development and are looking to pursue an opportunity that allows you to drive the design of the product from concept to implementation? Don’t get left behind and APPLY before it’s too late.
Requirements:
- Java
- Object Orientation
- Spring
- Hibernate
- Junit
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Data Modelling
- UML
- SQL
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Architectural Styles
- Kafka
- Zookeeper
- Zuul
- Eureka
- Obsidian
- Elasticsearch
- Kibana
- FluentD
Qualifications
- Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma