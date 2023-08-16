Intermediate Mobile Developer at NEC XON Systems

Our company is seeking an Intermediate Xamarin Mobile Developer in order to assist with building applications, integrating with third party software and reporting services.

The candidate is required to meet the following criteria:

– Valid drivers license and personal transport is imperative

– Matric Certificate and either a Bsc. Computer Science or equivalent

– Minimum of 2 years working experience

The candidate must have experience with the following technologies, practices and/or principles :

– Xamarin/ MAUI – FluentApi – SOLID Architecture – Meta principles – Dependency Injection – Design, implementation, registration and consumption of services – Automapper – Unit of Work – Unit Testing – Integration (consumption) with API’s – MVVM – Git and Github – Sprints – C# Highly Desirable Experience

ASP .Net Core – MVC – Entity Framework Core – SQL – Html5 – Bootstrap 4 – Sass – Flexbox – Razor – CSS – Jquery / Javascript (preferably Jquery) – Ajax

Desired Skills:

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position