Intermediate Web Developer with C# & JavaScript – Fourways – up to R540k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you driven by innovation and enterprise software development?

A market leading software product shop with clientele spanning across the larger part of Africa in is seeking a dedicated and eloquent Intermediate Web Developer with C# and JavaScript to form part of their team of legends.

You will find yourself submerged in software architecture, design patterns etc

Keen? Let’s chat!

Requirements to score an interview with us:

2 – 6 years’ experience in Software Development

C#

JavaScript

MVC

Monolithic

.Net Core

Net

Web API

Bootstrap

SASS

CSS

HTML

Visual Studio 2017 and 2019

Degree from an accredited University essential

Reference Number for this position is DB53849 which is a permanent position and based in Fourways offering a cost to company salary of R540k CTC per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

