Intermediate Web Developer with C# & JavaScript – Gauteng Fourways

Keen on sailing into the new year with an innovative Software Development product ship specialising in scalable & upgradeable software security solutions across the larger part of Africa.

Big question, even bigger opportunity. My client is seeking an enthusiastic Intermediate C# Web Developer to join their team of alpha geeks. This is an inquisitive bunch that take pride in their progressive culture.

You can look forward to not just run of the mill coding but software architecture and design patterns etc

Keen to chat?

Requirements to score a chat with us:

2 – 6 years’ experience in Software Development

C#

.Net Core

JavaScript

MVC

Net

Web API

Bootstrap

SASS advantageous

Degree from an accredited University essential

Reference Number for this position is DB53849 which is a permanent position and based in Fourways offering a cost to company salary of R540k CTC per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position