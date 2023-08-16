IT leaders optimistic about AI transformation, ramp up investments

A new AMD survey of global IT leaders has found that three in four of them are optimistic about the potential benefits of AI — from increased employee efficiency to automated cybersecurity solutions — and more than two in three are increasing investments in AI technologies.

However, while AI presents clear opportunities for organizations to become more productive, efficient, and secure, IT leaders expressed uncertainty on their AI adoption timeliness due to their lack of implementation roadmaps and the overall readiness of their existing hardware and technology stack.

AMD commissioned the survey of 2 500 IT leaders across the US, UK, Germany, France and Japan to understand how AI technologies are re-shaping the workplace, how IT leaders are planning their AI technology and related Client hardware roadmaps, and what their biggest challenges are for adoption.

Despite some hesitations around security and a perception that training the workforce would be burdensome, it became clear that organisations that have already implemented AI solutions are seeing a positive impact, and organisations that delay risk being left behind.

Of the organisations prioritizing AI deployments, 90% report already seeing increased workplace efficiency.

“There is a benefit to being an early AI adopter,” says Matthew Unangst, senior director: commercial client and workstation at AMD. “IT leaders are seeing the benefits of AI-enabled solutions, but their enterprises need to outline a more focused plan for implementation or risk falling behind.

“Open software ecosystems, with high-performance hardware, are essential, and AMD believes in a multi-faceted approach of leveraging AI IP across our full portfolio of products to the benefit of our partners and customers.”

This year, AMD launched the first AMD Ryzen 7040 Series processors with select models featuring a Ryzen AI Engine with support for Windows Studio Effects, along with Ryzen AI developer tools.

AMD also recently shared details about its AMD Instinct MI300X accelerator (192 GB) based on AMD CDNA 3 accelerator architecture, an advanced accelerator for generative AI.