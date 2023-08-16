IT Project Manager II – Western Cape Brackenfell

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an IT Project Manager II to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Successfully execute and deliver all assigned projects on-time, within scope and budget, ensuring that all assigned projects are aligned to the IT strategy and enterprise architecture and project management methodology

Ensure the projects technical and business feasibility by clearly defining the project purpose, objectives and expected deliverables

Work with senior project stakeholders to ensure shared expectations, structures and deliverables are clearly defined and agreed

Establish, define, and develop project scope, priorities, cost estimates, resourcing requirements, work plans, time schedules, and communication plans required to deliver on agreed objectives and deliverables

Develop an integrated project plan and ensure that all the various elements of the project are clearly and accurately defined, communicated, resourced, coordinated, and managed

Ensure the required authorisations and sign-off necessary to move a project forward is obtained from the Project Sponsor and / or Steering Committee

Coordinate internal resources and / or third parties / vendors for the flawless execution of projects

Manage the process of procuring the external supply of resource and services and lead the negotiation of contracts with external suppliers where required

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and senior stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion

Create, update, and maintain comprehensive project documentation such as project plans, request for change, status reports, identification of risks or problem areas, analysis of results and proposed resolution through the use of spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps

Perform risk management so as to minimize project risks and ensure successful delivery of the project

Manage expectations for the delivery of the project and timeously escalate any potential issues or risks to enable proactive and appropriate corrective action to be taken

Track and manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs where required using appropriate verification techniques

Track and measure project performance, including analysing the successful completion of short and long-term goals using appropriate project management tools and techniques

Provide regular, clear, and concise visibility on project status (timeline, key decisions, dependencies, issues, risks, metrics) through weekly / monthly status reporting and project / resource reviews

Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis

Ensure adherence to established IT Project Governance and methodologies

Lead collaborations with customers, subject matter experts, designers and IT Risk and Quality team to maximise project quality and business value

Conduct and capture project lessons learnt identifying project wins and opportunities for improvement

Experience

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent

Diploma in Project Management preferably including Agile and Waterfall methodologies

+4 years’ experience in a project management role with demonstrable experience implementing sizeable projects across system integration points, functions and business units while working with medium-sized delivery teams

Experience working with senior level stakeholders

Experience delivering business or board specific projects or large upgrades

Exposure to new functionalities, software development, new modules, building on existing products or services or compliance projects (such as fiscalisation)

Experience in a retail or FMCG environment

Project management

Applies project management processes and tools to deliver quality and integrated project deliverables on time

Define roles and responsibilities within a project

Defines and establishes stakeholder involvement, risks and resources on a project

Business acumen

Enables change by defining needs and recommending solutions that deliver value to the business

Understanding of how business / industry operates

Knows own market well and is commercially aware

Personal energy and driven with strong integrity

Takes accountability for actions and mistakes

Analytical thinker with a proactive problem-solving approach

Understands, analyses and navigates the risks of various processes with a strong basis on project methodologies and principles

Applies sound judgement, particularly in balancing competing demands and priorities

Reporting, verbal, and written communication skills

Applies accurate and succinct messaging, presents complex concepts simply and confidently communicates actionable findings

Collaborative partnering

Builds sound relationships both internally and externally

Able to comfortably engage with senior level stakeholders to achieve project goals

Open, honest, and direct and comfortable giving and receiving constructive feedback

Thinks and acts both independently as well as collaboratively

Results-oriented and quality focused setting stretch goals for self, while remaining focused and working tenaciously toward meeting and exceeding expectations

Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple demands while organising, prioritizing, and reordering workload in a rapidly changing and fast-moving environment

Innovative and solution-orientated

Applies sound judgment to generate solutions that serve the flow of work, quality, and the respective risk mitigation requirements

Digital centric and savvy

Passionate about the possibilities of digital technologies and its value for business, a self-starter who can come up to speed quickly on our applications, technologies and processes

Governance, compliance, and ethical behaviour

Applies the Governance Policy, Code of Conduct and ethical behaviour

Addresses non-compliance and implements suitable corrections

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Agile

Waterfall

Project Management

