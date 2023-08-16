My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an IT Project Manager II to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Successfully execute and deliver all assigned projects on-time, within scope and budget, ensuring that all assigned projects are aligned to the IT strategy and enterprise architecture and project management methodology
- Ensure the projects technical and business feasibility by clearly defining the project purpose, objectives and expected deliverables
- Work with senior project stakeholders to ensure shared expectations, structures and deliverables are clearly defined and agreed
- Establish, define, and develop project scope, priorities, cost estimates, resourcing requirements, work plans, time schedules, and communication plans required to deliver on agreed objectives and deliverables
- Develop an integrated project plan and ensure that all the various elements of the project are clearly and accurately defined, communicated, resourced, coordinated, and managed
- Ensure the required authorisations and sign-off necessary to move a project forward is obtained from the Project Sponsor and / or Steering Committee
- Coordinate internal resources and / or third parties / vendors for the flawless execution of projects
- Manage the process of procuring the external supply of resource and services and lead the negotiation of contracts with external suppliers where required
- Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and senior stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion
- Create, update, and maintain comprehensive project documentation such as project plans, request for change, status reports, identification of risks or problem areas, analysis of results and proposed resolution through the use of spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps
- Perform risk management so as to minimize project risks and ensure successful delivery of the project
- Manage expectations for the delivery of the project and timeously escalate any potential issues or risks to enable proactive and appropriate corrective action to be taken
- Track and manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs where required using appropriate verification techniques
- Track and measure project performance, including analysing the successful completion of short and long-term goals using appropriate project management tools and techniques
- Provide regular, clear, and concise visibility on project status (timeline, key decisions, dependencies, issues, risks, metrics) through weekly / monthly status reporting and project / resource reviews
- Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis
- Ensure adherence to established IT Project Governance and methodologies
- Lead collaborations with customers, subject matter experts, designers and IT Risk and Quality team to maximise project quality and business value
- Conduct and capture project lessons learnt identifying project wins and opportunities for improvement
Experience
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent
- Diploma in Project Management preferably including Agile and Waterfall methodologies
- +4 years’ experience in a project management role with demonstrable experience implementing sizeable projects across system integration points, functions and business units while working with medium-sized delivery teams
- Experience working with senior level stakeholders
- Experience delivering business or board specific projects or large upgrades
- Exposure to new functionalities, software development, new modules, building on existing products or services or compliance projects (such as fiscalisation)
- Experience in a retail or FMCG environment
- Project management
- Applies project management processes and tools to deliver quality and integrated project deliverables on time
- Define roles and responsibilities within a project
- Defines and establishes stakeholder involvement, risks and resources on a project
- Business acumen
- Enables change by defining needs and recommending solutions that deliver value to the business
- Understanding of how business / industry operates
- Knows own market well and is commercially aware
- Personal energy and driven with strong integrity
- Takes accountability for actions and mistakes
- Analytical thinker with a proactive problem-solving approach
- Understands, analyses and navigates the risks of various processes with a strong basis on project methodologies and principles
- Applies sound judgement, particularly in balancing competing demands and priorities
- Reporting, verbal, and written communication skills
- Applies accurate and succinct messaging, presents complex concepts simply and confidently communicates actionable findings
- Collaborative partnering
- Builds sound relationships both internally and externally
- Able to comfortably engage with senior level stakeholders to achieve project goals
- Open, honest, and direct and comfortable giving and receiving constructive feedback
- Thinks and acts both independently as well as collaboratively
- Results-oriented and quality focused setting stretch goals for self, while remaining focused and working tenaciously toward meeting and exceeding expectations
- Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple demands while organising, prioritizing, and reordering workload in a rapidly changing and fast-moving environment
- Innovative and solution-orientated
- Applies sound judgment to generate solutions that serve the flow of work, quality, and the respective risk mitigation requirements
- Digital centric and savvy
- Passionate about the possibilities of digital technologies and its value for business, a self-starter who can come up to speed quickly on our applications, technologies and processes
- Governance, compliance, and ethical behaviour
- Applies the Governance Policy, Code of Conduct and ethical behaviour
- Addresses non-compliance and implements suitable corrections
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Waterfall
- Project Management