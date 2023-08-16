IT Quality Test Analyst (CH946) – Western Cape Kuils River

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for an IT Quality Test Analyst will work closely as part of the software delivery team and will assist with testing life cycle activities to ensure successful completion of business initiatives. Testing new and existing features and continuously improving the testing approach to produce more stable software deliverables.

Purpose of The Role:

To ensure a quality product is delivered, the IT Quality Test Analyst will work closely as part of the software delivery team and will assist with testing life cycle activities to ensure successful completion of business initiatives. Furthermore, the IT Quality Test Analyst will create and execute test cases, document, track and validate reported issues through to resolution.

Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:

Test planning, test case analysis and test case documentation, management, and execution, ensuring project objectives are met.

Integrating and coordinating the testing activities into the software life cycle activities

System integration, regression testing, and user acceptance testing

To excel in our environment, you would require the following:

3-Year tertiary qualification in a relevant financial/IT related field of study

ISTQB Foundation Certification in Software Testing

Minimum of 3 years working experience in the Software Testing discipline

You will also be required to display the following competencies:

High attention to detail

Ability to plan, organise and execute QA activities

Pro-active and a team player

Continuous learning and self-development

Query, run and interpret SQL database scripts

Knowledge of client/server type application landscape

Knowledge of test types

Testing of complex user interfaces and systems

About The Team:

We collaborate, we innovate, we ask questions, we think of better ways to do things, we do the occasional quiz to broaden our horizons and we take pride in what we do. Above all, we trust each other, and we hold one another accountable for what we want to achieve as a team.

Our team is big and diverse, so you will be able to learn from others, with plenty of room for growth. Our team enjoys working in a vibrant environment where everyone is challenged and values knowledge exchange. We have a passion for continuous learning and self-development. We always strive to help each other grow!

General:

