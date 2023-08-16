IT Quality Test Analyst (CH946) – Western Cape Kuils River

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for an IT Quality Test Analyst will work closely as part of the software delivery team and will assist with testing life cycle activities to ensure successful completion of business initiatives. Testing new and existing features and continuously improving the testing approach to produce more stable software deliverables.
Purpose of The Role:
To ensure a quality product is delivered, the IT Quality Test Analyst will work closely as part of the software delivery team and will assist with testing life cycle activities to ensure successful completion of business initiatives. Furthermore, the IT Quality Test Analyst will create and execute test cases, document, track and validate reported issues through to resolution.
Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:
- Test planning, test case analysis and test case documentation, management, and execution, ensuring project objectives are met.
- Integrating and coordinating the testing activities into the software life cycle activities
- System integration, regression testing, and user acceptance testing
To excel in our environment, you would require the following:
- 3-Year tertiary qualification in a relevant financial/IT related field of study
- ISTQB Foundation Certification in Software Testing
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in the Software Testing discipline
You will also be required to display the following competencies:
- High attention to detail
- Ability to plan, organise and execute QA activities
- Pro-active and a team player
- Continuous learning and self-development
- Query, run and interpret SQL database scripts
- Knowledge of client/server type application landscape
- Knowledge of test types
- Testing of complex user interfaces and systems
About The Team:
- We collaborate, we innovate, we ask questions, we think of better ways to do things, we do the occasional quiz to broaden our horizons and we take pride in what we do. Above all, we trust each other, and we hold one another accountable for what we want to achieve as a team.
- Our team is big and diverse, so you will be able to learn from others, with plenty of room for growth. Our team enjoys working in a vibrant environment where everyone is challenged and values knowledge exchange. We have a passion for continuous learning and self-development. We always strive to help each other grow!
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
