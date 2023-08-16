Java Developer (Bots Dev) – Fairlands / Semi-Remote – R999k pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Awesome chance to get involved in a team working on high-performance financial platforms and applications in a Fintech Giant! You will be based in a progressive environment that is highly collaborative, relaxed and offers more remote time than ever before!
It’s an opportunity to work in a space that will keep you a step ahead in the development industry and is adaptive to change even through trying times, DON’T MISS OUT. APPLY TODAY!!
Requirements:
- Java Developer
- Spring Boot
- Kafka
- Message brokers
- ActiveMQ
- RabbitMQ
- Tibco
- Microservice Architecture
- Docker
Reference Number for this position is MK53318 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg Fairlands offering a salary of R999k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Kafka
- Tibco
- Docker
- Spring Boot
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree