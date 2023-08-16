Java Python Platform Engineer – Remote for Cape Town Business – R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

A team that has decades of experience across commercial banking technology, capital markets, blockchain and product design & development is on the lookout for a fresh talented Platform Engineer with Python or Java

The ideal person should have a passion for building and maintaining CI/CD pipelines and using the best tools available to monitor and maintain world class cloud infrastructure.

APPLY NOW and join an exciting new technology company focused on building real time solutions for multi-currency global liquidity management

Technical Skills:

Platform Engineer

Python

Java

C/C++

Ruby

Golang

AWS

Azure

CD

Jenkins

CI

Blockchain

kubernetes

Reference Number for this position is GZ53732 which is a permanent role working remotely with the business based in Bergville Cape Town offering a cost to company negotiable from R900k to R1.2 million per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

