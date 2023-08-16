Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer – Semi Remote – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

One of the major luxury automobile companies in the country is looking for skilled a Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer to join their team. This business offers exposure to incredibly interesting work and invests heavily in training both locally and internationally.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures

Experience with Containers e.g., Docker

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such:

JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS

Git

Maven

Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular or React

Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL)

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Great skills to have in addition to the above:

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)

Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)

Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g. understanding the Event Driven Approach

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT

Experience with GitOps workflow

Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java

Reference Number for this position is GZ53255 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R600 and R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

