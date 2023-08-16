Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer – Semi Remote – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

One of the major luxury automobile companies in the country is looking for skilled a Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer to join their team. This business offers exposure to incredibly interesting work and invests heavily in training both locally and internationally.
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures
- Experience with Containers e.g., Docker
- At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such:
- Java
- JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS
- Git
- Maven
- Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular or React
- Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL)
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
- Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
Great skills to have in addition to the above:
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)
- Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
- Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g. understanding the Event Driven Approach
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT
- Experience with GitOps workflow
- Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java
Reference Number for this position is GZ53255 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R600 and R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
