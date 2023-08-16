Java Software Developer / Cloud Specialist – Semi remote – R760 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The business is renowned across the world for producing Ultimate Driving Machines.

This is an opportunity to take your Java Development career to the next level. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies with a manufacturing business in Pretoria.

On top of that you will be involved in the development of backend and frontend user stories and take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies as well as contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

This role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence

Experience with the following technologies is important:

At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., Maven including version control (Git)

At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end: JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

o Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms,

preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).

Added advantage:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine,

Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit,

Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.

Reference Number for this position is GZ53661 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R760 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

