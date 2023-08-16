Java Software Engineer – Hybrid/ Rosebank – R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Rosebank

A JSE listed entity dominating in the financial market is looking for a Java Software Engineer with great potential to join their technically seasoned team of developers.

You will be responsible for adhering to Agile methodologies and follow Agile principles through work outputs and behaviors as well as build, code and review user and system interfaces including menus, screen dialogues, inputs, reports, validation and error correction, processing rules, access, security, audit controls, recovery routines and contingency procedures.

If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, this is for you! Join a team that encourages your skills and knowledge growth in an efficient and vibrant environment. SEND YOUR CV TODAY!!!

Technical Skills:

Data Integrity – experience in Spring boot core technologies i.e., Spring data, Security, Cloud, Cache.

Microservices API -integration (RESTful services/Webservices)

Database technologies exposure (JPA/Hibernate, Postgres)

Cloud technologies exposure (AWS cloud, RedHat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker)

DevOps (CI/CD) (Build Pipeline, Bamboo/Jenkins, Git, Bitbucket)

Java 8 + Development experience

Agile methodologies exposure

Qualifications & Experience:

BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics degree or advanced degree

5 – 7 Years’ Experience in Application Support

5 – 7 Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.

5 – 7 years of Java experience and iOS project implementation.

Proficient in Java and Workflow

