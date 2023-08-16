Java Software Engineer – Johannesburg (CBD) – up to R12m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Fantastic opportunity to get on the star-studded stage of this leading financial house with branches in and out of South Africa. They are looking for super skilled Java Software Engineer to join a team of dedicated and highly skilled Developers in the Johannesburg CBD.

Implementation, maintenance, and supporting java systems will be of the IT strategy.

This is a great chance to play a critical part in a team driving change and innovation in engineering methods. Send your CV today if you want to be part of this amazing team.

Requirements:

  • 5-7 Years’ Experience in Application Support
  • 5 – 7 Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.
  • 5 – 7 years of Java experience and iOS project implementation.
  • Proficient in Java and Workflow
  • IT Knowledge
  • IT Development
  • IT Applications
  • Automated Unit Testing
  • Data Integrity
  • Looking for someone who has experience in Spring boot core technologies i.e., Spring data, Security, Cloud, Cache.
  • Microservices API -integration (RESTful services/Webservices)
  • Database technologies exposure (JPA/Hibernate, Postgres)
  • Cloud technologies exposure (AWS cloud, RedHat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker)
  • DevOps (CI/CD) (Build Pipeline, Bamboo/Jenkins, Git, Bitbucket)
  • Java 8 +
  • Agile methodologies exposure

Qualifications:

  • BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics degree or advanced degree.
  • Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar.
  • Bank recognised computer programming course or JAVA Certification.

