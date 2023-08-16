Java Software Engineer – Johannesburg (CBD) – up to R12m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Africa – well recognised financial services is looking for super skilled Software Engineer Java Developer, who wants to pursue an opportunity to become software developer in the banking industry.

With a history spanning 5 decades and operations in 20 countries, this is the best place for Developers to further hone their skills while working with cutting edge technologies.

If building stuff from the ground up is exactly the challenge you want, then look no further than this opportunity to work on GREEN FIELDS PROJECTS using technologies such as Java, Cloud and MicroServices.

Requirements:

5-7 Years’ Experience in Application Support

5 – 7 Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions

5 – 7 years of Java experience and iOS project implementation

Proficient in Java and Workflow

IT Knowledge

IT Development

IT Applications

Automated Unit Testing

Data Integrity

Experience in Spring boot core technologies i.e., Spring data, Security, Cloud, Cache

Microservices API -integration (RESTful services/Webservices)

Database technologies exposure (JPA/Hibernate, Postgres)

Cloud technologies exposure (AWS cloud, RedHat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker)

DevOps (CI/CD) (Build Pipeline, Bamboo/Jenkins, Git, Bitbucket)

Java 8 +

Agile methodologies exposure

Qualifications:

BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics degree or advanced degree.

Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar.

Bank recognised computer programming course or JAVA Certification.

Desired Skills:

Spring data

Cloud

Jenkins

RedHat

Git

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

