Java Software Engineer – Johannesburg – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the lead edge financial solution and banking industry is looking for Java Software Engineer to join the team in the cards and payment division

The ideal candidate has a passion for cutting edge technology and enthusiastic about teamwork, agile delivery and cloud technology

If you want to work in an organisation that prides itself in its international excellence, this may be the right position for you!

Requirements:

IT Knowledge

IT Development

IT Applications

Automated Unit Testing

Data Integrity

looking for someone who has experience in Spring boot core technologies i.e., Spring data, Security, Cloud, Cache

Microservices API -integration (RESTful services/Webservices)

Database technologies exposure (JPA/Hibernate, Postgres)

Cloud technologies exposure (AWS cloud, RedHat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker)

DevOps (CI/CD) (Build Pipeline, Bamboo/Jenkins, Git, Bitbucket)

Java 8 +

Agile methodologies exposure

Qualifications:

BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics degree or advanced degree

Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar

Bank recognised computer programming course or JAVA Certification & 5-7 Years’ Experience in Application Support

5 – 7 Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions

5 – 7 years of Java experience and iOS project implementation.

Proficient in Java and Workflow

Reference Number for this position is MK53512 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Cloud

Postgres

RedHat

Git

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position