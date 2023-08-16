Junior Developer

Distribution Company in Cape Town, Southern Suburbs has a vacancy for Junior Developer.

Distribution Company in Cape Town, Southern Suburbs has a vacancy for a Junior Developer with basic programming language experience.

Main Purpose of the Position:

Monitor the technical performance of the systems, analyse the technical requirements from day to day, and work with various internal and external stakeholders to bring specific outcomes to fruition.

Responsibilities:

Write basic code, fix bugs or error messages, and collect user feedback for the optimum performance of the various programmes

Conduct development tests as and when needed

Develop both internal and external customer-facing interfaces with UI/UX elements

Develop front-end customisation and manipulation ensuring cross-browser solutions

Updating and maintaining the company website, including Security protocols, and best practices to ensure the website is updated with the latest plugins and codes

Monthly creation and management of HTML websites

Qualifications and Experience Required:

IT Degre/Diploma

Knowledge of basic programming languages

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a software programming environment

Experience in testing and debugging code

Back-end and Front-end web development / design – WordPress, SharePoint, etc

Proficiency in Graphic Design, Digital Creative Assets, and Visual Communication Platforms

Desired Skills:

IT Degree/Diploma

Basic Programming Language experience

3 years experience

