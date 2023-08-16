Junior Developer in Cape Town, Southern Suburbs
Distribution Company in Cape Town, Southern Suburbs has a vacancy for a Junior Developer with basic programming language experience.
Main Purpose of the Position:
Monitor the technical performance of the systems, analyse the technical requirements from day to day, and work with various internal and external stakeholders to bring specific outcomes to fruition.
Responsibilities:
Write basic code, fix bugs or error messages, and collect user feedback for the optimum performance of the various programmes
Conduct development tests as and when needed
Develop both internal and external customer-facing interfaces with UI/UX elements
Develop front-end customisation and manipulation ensuring cross-browser solutions
Updating and maintaining the company website, including Security protocols, and best practices to ensure the website is updated with the latest plugins and codes
Monthly creation and management of HTML websites
Qualifications and Experience Required:
IT Degre/Diploma
Knowledge of basic programming languages
Minimum 3 years’ experience in a software programming environment
Experience in testing and debugging code
Back-end and Front-end web development / design – WordPress, SharePoint, etc
Proficiency in Graphic Design, Digital Creative Assets, and Visual Communication Platforms
Desired Skills:
