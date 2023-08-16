Lead Software Engineer/Cloud Expert – Semi Remote – R956 PH at E-merge IT Recruitment

A great semi – remote opportunity to work with a renowned German manufacturing business where you will be leading the cloud migration project within parts Logistics domain specifically for Supply Chain Management.

The company works remain cutting edge using some of the latest tech available and although the work is remunerated on a per hour basis. they continue invest heavily in training and upskilling individuals with the skills they require confirming again that this is long term per hour based work as opposed to traditional short term contract gigs

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms Preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes

At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such

Java

JavaScript

HTML 5

CSS

Git

Maven or Jenkins

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)

Sound experience in developing backend applications:

Architecture and Interface Design.

Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).

Implementation of Backend Services.

Proficiency with:

Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.

Proficiency in UI frameworks: Angular (Version 9 or higher)

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals

Great to have in addition to the above:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Reference Number for this position is GZ52722 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R708 and R956 negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java

CSS

GIT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

