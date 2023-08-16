Lead Software Engineer/Cloud Expert – Semi Remote – R956 PH at E-merge IT Recruitment

A great semi – remote opportunity to work with a renowned German manufacturing business where you will be leading the cloud migration project within parts Logistics domain specifically for Supply Chain Management.
The company works remain cutting edge using some of the latest tech available and although the work is remunerated on a per hour basis. they continue invest heavily in training and upskilling individuals with the skills they require confirming again that this is long term per hour based work as opposed to traditional short term contract gigs
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms Preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes
- At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such
- Java
- JavaScript
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Git
- Maven or Jenkins
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)
- Sound experience in developing backend applications:
- Architecture and Interface Design.
- Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).
- Implementation of Backend Services.
Proficiency with:
- Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.
- Proficiency in UI frameworks: Angular (Version 9 or higher)
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
Great to have in addition to the above:
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
Reference Number for this position is GZ52722 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R708 and R956 negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- CSS
- GIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree