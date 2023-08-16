Liferay Java Developer – Centurion/ Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

NEW WORK! This is Greenfields’s type work, a good two years ahead of the SA market! They have a brilliant set up, allowing you to work remotely while earning some good rates.

You will get entrenched in the build of an Autonomous Transportation System while working with latest tech and trends working Cloud and Edge computing. You will work global projects + travel to Europe for training (post Covid of course)

By nature, you need to be full of energy + ambition, hands-on + eager to gets involved in some deep problem solving!

Requirements:

5+ years

Bootstrap

Angular JS

Ajax

js

Jenkins

Sonar

Glassfish Server

Liferay 7

Java Enterprise Development

Java Persistence Framework

Gladle

Flyway

GlassFish

Payara

JUnit

HTML

Reference Number for this position is MK53402 which is a long-term contracting position Centurion based / Remote set-up offering a contracting rate of between R460 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

