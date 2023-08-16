Liferay Java Developer – Pretoria / Semi Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Our client is on the lookout for amazing Liferay Java developers to add value to their expanding team. If you have the appetite for all things development then this could be the company for you.

You will be working as part of a project team to develop and test applications for the future of super cars! Send your CV today!

Requirements:

5+ years

Bootstrap

Angular JS

Ajax

js

Jenkins

Sonar

Glassfish Server

Liferay 7

Java Enterprise Development

Java Persistence Framework

Gladle

Flyway

GlassFish

Payara

JUnit

HTML

Reference Number for this position is MK53402 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between PTA and Working remotely offering a contracting rate of between R460 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

