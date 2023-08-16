Liferay Java Developer – Pretoria / Semi Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Our client is on the lookout for amazing Liferay Java developers to add value to their expanding team. If you have the appetite for all things development then this could be the company for you.
You will be working as part of a project team to develop and test applications for the future of super cars! Send your CV today!
Requirements:
- 5+ years
- Bootstrap
- Angular JS
- Ajax
- js
- Jenkins
- Sonar
- Glassfish Server
- Liferay 7
- Java Enterprise Development
- Java Persistence Framework
- Gladle
- Flyway
- GlassFish
- Payara
- JUnit
- HTML
