Liferay Java Developer – Semi Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

A global leader in high end automotive design is urgently seeking a Senior Liferay Developer.

You will be required to work on Greenfields projects and exposure to develop software for self-driving machines and electric powered vehicles.

We need an individual who views code as a passion and not just a job so that we can take his/her career to the next level. You will join a team of cloud specialists in order to develop the next generation of exciting system software using the latest technology and trends taking a lead role into the fourth industrial revolution.

Requirements:

5+ years

Bootstrap

Angular JS

Ajax

js

Jenkins

Sonar

Glassfish Server

Liferay 7

Java Enterprise Development

Java Persistence Framework

Gladle

Flyway

GlassFish

Payara

JUnit

HTML

Reference Number for this position is MK53402 which is a long-term contracting position based in Centurion / Semi remote offering a contracting rate of between R460 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

