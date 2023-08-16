Mainframe Application Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Pretoria North

Aug 16, 2023

PURPOSE OF JOB:

  • To design and maintain simple to moderate to complex programs and to provide relevant support to operational support and support service teams as required.

Main Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • To efficiently code, debug and unit test simple to moderate to complex programs. This includes new development and / or modifications to existing programs on a Supply Chain system;
  • Compile designs for simple to moderate to complex programs;
  • To investigate user requests in order to determine and correct root cause of incidents;
  • Assist business / system analyst with definition and analysis of enhancements and new developments;
  • Work with users to define program and system requirements as required;
  • Prepare complete system documentation in the design, programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle; and
  • Provide documentation support to project team, including maintenance of technical documentation, user manuals, and training materials.

General and administrative tasks

  • Submit weekly status report to team leader in agreed format;
  • Perform tasks according to project standards and procedures and within pre-defined timelines;
  • Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals;
  • Deliver the required deliverables as per applicable task assigned;
  • Oral and written communication to supervisor/team leader;
  • Work according to the-minute rule when solving problems, i.e. a problem is not solved within 15 minutes the supervisor should be involved to provide guidelines;
  • Problems should be identified and escalated to the supervisor with sufficient lead-time to avert crises, this includes communication when the target date is not met or when the risk of not meeting the target date exists;
  • Identify changes in scope or work effort that could result in budgetary overrun or the missing of delivery dates;
  • Broaden own technical, functional (Supply Chain Management and Asset Management) and industry (Government) skill base;
  • Engage in formal or informal knowledge transfer;
  • Perform related work as per Client’s IT and Operations Standards; and
  • Adhere to project standards and procedures.

Education, Qualifications, Experience Necessary:

  • Matric and relevant industry related tertiary qualification;
  • Minimum 2 years working experience in Natural, Construct and Adabas and/or Microsoft .NET framework
  • Must be a South African Citizen;
  • Prior LOGIS functional and technical knowledge will be beneficial
  • Experience in Supply Chain Management an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Knowledge and Skills: –
  • Good programming and analytical skills
  • with working knowledge of Mainframe languages (e.g. Natural and/or Natural Construct with Adabas or DB2 as database). –
  • Documentation delivery and interpretation skills
  • Good oral and written communication skills
  • Time Management and Project Reporting
  • Quality Management principles
  • A good understanding of the System Development Life Cycle
  • dedicated and committed to achieving results
  • Self-motivated and able to adapt quickly.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Business Consulting
  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

