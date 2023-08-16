Mid Level Back End Java Developer R850K PA – Remote at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

A Global Wealth & Investment Management hub is looking for a Mid-Level Back End Java Developer, with some cloud knowledge You will join a down-to-earth bunch of technically sound developers! You will be part of a human-centric working environment on a mission is to make investments accessible; creating new Software; & Building products directly impacting user experience!
This awesome team has big growth plans after a recent acquisition by a UK-based company! By Nature, they are looking for a problem solver at heart who has good attention to detail!
This is what you need:
- Minimum Matric
- Bachelor’s degree preferred in Computer Science or Information Systems qualification advantageous.
- Java Certs essential
- Some AWS Cloud nice to have with any Cloud certs
Programming Languages and Technologies:
- Java SE and EE – required
- Microsoft .net / .net core – advantageous
- Google Golang – advantageous
- Python – advantageous
- REACT (web framework) – advantageous
- XML – xsd; xslt; xpath
- JSON
- Mongo
- Redis – managed or unmanaged
- AnyPoint Studio Mule ESB – advantageous
- HA-Proxy – proxy Server
- T-SQL (Transact-SQL), SQL
- Maven
- Gradle
- Jenkins Build Server
- Eclipse IDE
- Oracle/ MsSQL
Reference Number for this position is GZ52988 which is a permanent position working remotely offering up to R850k per annum cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- XML
- Java SE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree