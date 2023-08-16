Mid Level Back End Java Developer R850K PA – Remote at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Aug 16, 2023

A Global Wealth & Investment Management hub is looking for a Mid-Level Back End Java Developer, with some cloud knowledge You will join a down-to-earth bunch of technically sound developers! You will be part of a human-centric working environment on a mission is to make investments accessible; creating new Software; & Building products directly impacting user experience!

This awesome team has big growth plans after a recent acquisition by a UK-based company! By Nature, they are looking for a problem solver at heart who has good attention to detail!

This is what you need:

  • Minimum Matric
  • Bachelor’s degree preferred in Computer Science or Information Systems qualification advantageous.
  • Java Certs essential
  • Some AWS Cloud nice to have with any Cloud certs

Programming Languages and Technologies:

  • Java SE and EE – required
  • Microsoft .net / .net core – advantageous
  • Google Golang – advantageous
  • Python – advantageous
  • REACT (web framework) – advantageous
  • XML – xsd; xslt; xpath
  • JSON
  • Mongo
  • Redis – managed or unmanaged
  • AnyPoint Studio Mule ESB – advantageous
  • HA-Proxy – proxy Server
  • T-SQL (Transact-SQL), SQL
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • Jenkins Build Server
  • Eclipse IDE
  • Oracle/ MsSQL

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • XML
  • Java SE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

