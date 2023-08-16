Mid Level Back End Java Developer R850K PA – Remote at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

A Global Wealth & Investment Management hub is looking for a Mid-Level Back End Java Developer, with some cloud knowledge You will join a down-to-earth bunch of technically sound developers! You will be part of a human-centric working environment on a mission is to make investments accessible; creating new Software; & Building products directly impacting user experience!

This awesome team has big growth plans after a recent acquisition by a UK-based company! By Nature, they are looking for a problem solver at heart who has good attention to detail!

This is what you need:

Minimum Matric

Bachelor’s degree preferred in Computer Science or Information Systems qualification advantageous.

Java Certs essential

Some AWS Cloud nice to have with any Cloud certs

Programming Languages and Technologies:

Java SE and EE – required

Microsoft .net / .net core – advantageous

Google Golang – advantageous

Python – advantageous

REACT (web framework) – advantageous

XML – xsd; xslt; xpath

JSON

Mongo

Redis – managed or unmanaged

AnyPoint Studio Mule ESB – advantageous

HA-Proxy – proxy Server

T-SQL (Transact-SQL), SQL

Maven

Gradle

Jenkins Build Server

Eclipse IDE

Oracle/ MsSQL

Reference Number for this position is GZ52988 which is a permanent position working remotely offering up to R850k per annum cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability.

