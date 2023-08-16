Mid-Level Java Software Engineer – Fourways – R540k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Specialist in the Payments Services Sector seeks a Mid-Level Java Software Engineer with Development experience to be responsible for system maintenance and new development as required by the senior software engineer on their team.

This business is responsible for the largest and most successful Payment’s system in SA; they build and operate massive, secure payment portals processing thousands of transactions and billions of Rand on a daily basis.

If you have highly developed analytical skills – then this job is for you!!! Apply Now!!

Experience:

Experience with development of real-time web-based user interfaces.

Experience with development of complex web-based portals

Familiar with software development lifecycle and processes

Familiarity with Financial systems and accounting concepts is advantageous

Tech skills needed:

Java JEE

IBM MQ Series a PLUS

Glassfish / Payara/ WebLogic

Primefaces

Microsoft SQL Server

SOAP/RESTful web services

EJB

IntelliJ

Bitbucket

Jira

Reference Number for this position is GZ53789 which is a permanent position based in Magaliessig Fourways offering a cost to company salary of R540k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Email Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

