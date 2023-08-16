.Net C# Developer – Cape Town – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

A leading software development house considered by experts the mavericks of the gaming world are calling on you.
With the rapid expansion of the business, they have decided to on-board a highly proficient Intermediate .Net C# Developer.
This team is passionate about cutting-edge technology & collaboration; you will be essential in working on a system that facilitates millions of transactions across the globe.
Keen, come one let’s chat.
What you’ll need to score a chat with us:
- 3 – 5 years software development experience
- C#
- .Net Core
- Angular 7+
- REST API’s
- SQL Server
- GIT
- Azure DevOps
Qualifications:
- BSc Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Relevant Software Related Qualification
Reference Number for this position is DB54044 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma