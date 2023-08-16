.Net Core Developer – 12 MONTH Contract @ R500 – R700 p/h (remote) – Remote Remote

We have so much NEW WORK in!!! A Cape Town based banking hub are looking for three .Net Core Developers to join their team! These guys are building some really complex + interesting software among a team of devs with loads of SWAG; lots of problems to solve, & lots of quality code to produce!
By reputation, they are an award winning team who are building a single sign-on platform that will span the African continent. This is bleeding edge work, delivering a wide range of Digital products (mobile-, Web Applications and APIs) with the ultimate deliverable being to implement new solutions primarily built in .Net Core Microservices, Open source tech deployed vis Kubernetes in a cloud hosted hub!
You will play an influential hand in delivering both concepts as well as code into the product base. This is a 12-month contract & remote set-up!
This is what you need to land an interview?
- 5+ years key development experience working C# .Net
- Deep .Net Core experience (windows, Mac, Linux)
- When it comes to databases, you are proficient in PostgreSQL/ MongoDB
- SOLID Design Principles, OOP principles
- You are comfortable with ORMs – Entity framework
- Web APIs + Microservices architectures
- TDD + DDD for the win
- By nature you are an avid problem solver with a solid education; You are highly adaptable with good attention to detail; You also love learning new technologies.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
