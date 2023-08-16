.Net Core Developer – 12 MONTH Contract @ R500 – R700 p/h (remote) – Remote Remote

We have so much NEW WORK in!!! A Cape Town based banking hub are looking for three .Net Core Developers to join their team! These guys are building some really complex + interesting software among a team of devs with loads of SWAG; lots of problems to solve, & lots of quality code to produce!

By reputation, they are an award winning team who are building a single sign-on platform that will span the African continent. This is bleeding edge work, delivering a wide range of Digital products (mobile-, Web Applications and APIs) with the ultimate deliverable being to implement new solutions primarily built in .Net Core Microservices, Open source tech deployed vis Kubernetes in a cloud hosted hub!

You will play an influential hand in delivering both concepts as well as code into the product base. This is a 12-month contract & remote set-up!

This is what you need to land an interview?

5+ years key development experience working C# .Net

Deep .Net Core experience (windows, Mac, Linux)

When it comes to databases, you are proficient in PostgreSQL/ MongoDB

SOLID Design Principles, OOP principles

You are comfortable with ORMs – Entity framework

Web APIs + Microservices architectures

TDD + DDD for the win

By nature you are an avid problem solver with a solid education; You are highly adaptable with good attention to detail; You also love learning new technologies.

Qualifications:

Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field

The reference number for this position is ND53651. This is a 12-month contract; offering rates negotiable from R500/R700 per hour (remote), contact [Email Address Removed]

